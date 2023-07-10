North Vernon man accused of selling 600 unlicensed guns, making over $400K

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A North Vernon man is charged with unlicensed firearm dealing after he allegedly sold nearly 600 firearms and made over $400,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

51-year-old David Mull is accused of buying the firearms from gun shows, and selling them to two people knowing they would be taken to Mexico.

The Justice Department said Mull received a cease-and-desist letter in 2016 telling him it was unlawful to deal firearms without a license.

Earlier this year at a firearms sale, one of the individuals Mull had allegedly sold nearly 100 firearms to asked him why he did not have a brick-and-mortar business.

“Like a store? I don’t want nobody to know,” Mull said. “I’m probably like you, I don’t want nobody to know about it. Hopefully we can continue to do a bunch of business; I’ll keep on getting stuff.”

If convicted, Mull could face up to five years in federal prison.