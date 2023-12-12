Pardon the interruption: Indiana board says 911 systems ‘restored to normal’

A police dispatcher behind glass that reads 911 on it. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

(WISH) — News 8 has confirmed 911 systems malfunctioned Tuesday in several Indiana counties.

At 8:32 p.m., the Indiana Statewide 911 Board posted on its Facebook page: “Earlier this evening, some Indiana counties experienced some 911 issues. Backup and text to 911 systems worked as intended. The system has now been restored to normal operations.”

The outage did not appear to affect Indianapolis, the police say on X.

Marion County Emergency Management Agency said on social media about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, “MCEMA Staff are aware of a regional outage of the 911 system. Currently, 911 services are working in Marion County and the City of Indianapolis. If you are in another county you should attempt to text 911.”

Counties affected included Hancock, Hamilton, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison and Shelby counties, News 8 confirmed with local first responders.

Michael R. Hubbs, executive director of Hamilton County Public Safety Communications based in Noblesville, said in an advisory issued to the media at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday that the 911 center remains operational and is receiving emergency 911 calls although it’s been “impacted by an unknown disruption involving the 911 system through the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area that involves numerous counties.”

He sent an update at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday: “The Hamilton County 911 Center has returned to normal operations. All operational functionality is fully restored. Hamilton County 911 Officials will work with technology and state officials to investigate the causation of the disruption. Hamilton County 911 Dispatchers thank the citizens and public for their cooperation during the interruption.”

Johnson County public safety agencies reported 911 calls were being accepted on a backup system.