Person found dead with gunshot wound at apartment complex on northeast side

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with a gunshot wound was found dead Sunday night at apartments on the city’s northeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North. That’s in the Carriage House East Apartments northeast of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

No additional information on the person, what led to the shooting, or a possible suspect was immediately available.

