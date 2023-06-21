Plainfield Army vet sentenced to 55 years for road rage murder of Muslim man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dustin Passarelli, the Plainfield Army veteran convicted in May for shooting and killing 32-year-old Mustafa Ayoubi, was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison Wednesday.

On February 17, 2019, Passarelli killed Ayoubi following a road rage incident on Interstate 465.

Passarelli had followed Ayoubi off the highway and into the Lakeside Crossing at Eagle Creek apartment complex near West 38th Street and I-465.

A verbal altercation broke out at the complex, Passarelli hurling ethnic and religious insults at Ayoubi, including, “Go back to your country,” before shooting him.

Passarelli was convicted in May of murder and felony firearm enhancement.

