Crime Watch 8

Police: 16-year-old could be tried as adult in Fort Wayne murder of 19-year-old

FORT WAYNE (WISH) — A 16-year-old is charged with murder of a 19- year-old Fort Wayne man and an upcoming hearing could waive the juvenile’s case into adult court, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 9:18 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue regarding a man being shot.

Police found Yael Edu Esparza,19, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers gave Esparza immediate aid. Three Rivers Ambulance later took him to Lutheran Hospital, where he died.

Witnesses provided suspect information, and detectives later apprehended the 16-year-old boy in the 200 block of West Leith Street.

On Tuesday, the Allen County coroner said in a news release that Esparza was operating a motor vehicle when an unknown person fired numerous rounds at him. Esparza’s death was determined to be from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of his death was ruled as homicide.