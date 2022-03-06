Crime Watch 8

Police officer, motorcyclist hurt in crash near Lucas Oil Stadium

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were hurt when an Indianapolis police patrol car and a motorcycle collided Sunday afternoon about two blocks east of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The crash was reported about 4:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Henry Street.

The police officer and the motorcyclist were taken to a hospital. Both were stable, Officer William Young, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told News 8 at the crash scene.

The police officer was heading to a call when the crash happened, Young said.

People attending the NFL Scouting Combine were among witnesses of the crash. The NFL event was set to conclude Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

