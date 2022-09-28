Crime Watch 8

Police release video of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash with school bus

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department released video Wednesday of the vehicle that left the scene after causing a crash with two school buses on U.S. 31. Officers say the vehicle appears to be a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer.

The crash happened Sept. 16 around 3 p.m. on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.

The buses were from the Clark-Pleasant school district in Whiteland and the Franklin Community school district.

Two adults on the Clark-Pleasant bus were hurt.

Investigators believe the vehicle slammed on the brakes in the passing lane on U.S. 31, which caused the school bus to hit the vehicle, and the other school bus to hit the bus ahead of it.

Police are still searching for the vehicle. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Greenwood Police Department or Crime Stoppers.