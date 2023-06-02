Police seek help to ID suspects in downtown burglaries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The agency that polices state government properties in downtown Indianapolis is seeking help to identify suspects in recent burglaries.

Indiana State Capitol Police asked that anyone who recognizes the suspects in shared photos to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

First, detectives want to identify four burglary suspects who between April 6-13 broke into a business in White River State Park and stole property. A news release did not name the building or say what was taken.

(Provided Photos/Indiana State Capitol Police)

The second burglary happened about 6:20 p.m. May 18 in the parking garage of the IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum. The police say the suspect stole a Segway during the burglary.