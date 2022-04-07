Crime Watch 8

Police: Woman held hostage, man arrested after 7-hour standoff in Danville

by: Kyle Bloyd
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a wanted man used a knife to hold a woman hostage before being found in the crawl space of a home hours later.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department said 37-year-old Robert Douglas, Jr. was arrested in the case.

Danville police say they were alerted by the Fishers Police Department that Douglas might be in Danville. He was wanted for a parole violation for a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and theft.

Police went to a residence on South Kentucky Street in Danville to serve a warrant.

Police said Douglas ran into the home when they arrived around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Officers eventually entered the home and said a woman came out of a bedroom, telling them Douglas had a knife and hadn’t allowed her to leave the room.

After seven hours of trying to get Douglas to come out, police said they found him hiding in a crawl space just after 1 a.m.. He was arrested without further incident.

He now faces additional charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal confinement.

