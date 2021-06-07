Crime Watch 8

Search underway for suspect after chase, crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A search is underway for a suspect following a Monday morning chase that ended in a crash on the city’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers heard shots fired in the 3500 block of North Tacoma Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle they believed to be involved in the incident. However, instead of stopping, the vehicle fled the scene and crashed into a fence in the area of St. Clair Street and King Avenue.

At the time of the crash, the three people in the vehicle exited and ran. Two of the occupants have been apprehended. Police are actively searching for a third person.