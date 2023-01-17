Crime Watch 8

Sheriff: Armed man arrested after fight witnessed at Bloomington Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old armed man was arrested Monday night, and witnesses say he and another male were in a fight at Walmart, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45. That’s west of I-69.

They arrived to stop Matthew Wall as he exited the store. Wall was bleeding from the face. He tried to flee while being handcuffed, the sheriff’s office says.

As deputies arrested Wall, a 9mm handgun fell from Wall’s clothing. He later was found to also be in possession of two magazines and 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition, , the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities took Wall to a hospital for injuries received prior to his interaction with law enforcement, the sheriff’s office says.

“Deputies involved in taking Mr. Wall into custody received minor injuries to their hands from grappling on the asphalt,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

A second male involved in the fight was accompanied by two small children in the store, witnesses told investigators.

“Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from Bloomington City Police Department, attempted to locate the second person involved, however he left prior to our arrival,” the Facebook post said.

Wall faces preliminary felony charges of possession of firearm by serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, and criminal recklessness. He also faces a preliminary misdemeanor charge of battery, the sheriff’s office says. Wall was taken to the Monroe County jail. A jail-booking photo of Wall was not immediately available from the sheriff’s office.