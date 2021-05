Crime Watch 8

Sheriff’s office searching for convicted child molester

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a convicted child molester.

MCSO is searching for Emilio Anzaldua. He’s wanted on two counts of failure to register as a sex offender with prior convictions.

Anzaldua was previously convicted of child molestation in Marion County in 2009.

If you know where Anzaldua is, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477)

Tips may be eligible for a cash reward and you will remain anonymous.