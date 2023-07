Suspect formally charged for murder of Marion Co. deputy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have formally charged Orlando Mitchell for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy, who police say was strangled by Mitchell during an escape attempt.

Mitchell, 34, faces charges of robbery, escape, and two counts of murder for the death of Deputy John Durm at the Criminal Justice Center on Monday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will provide an update at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Previous Coverage