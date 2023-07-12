Visitation, funeral for Marion County Deputy John Durm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A funeral to honor Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, who died when he was attacked by an inmate, is set for Monday.

Visitation : 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 650 N Meridian St

: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 650 N Meridian St Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S Pennsylvania St

Marion County Sheriff’s Office released the information Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Durm’s son, Johnny, also shared the information in a post on Facebook.

In his post, he also shows his last text to his father, sharing a picture of a framed jersey and shorts he received from former Pacers player Reggie Miller as a birthday gift as a child.

He says Deputy Durm worked courtside at the fieldhouse and knew Miller.

Johnny thanks Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their support, and encourages anyone attending the funeral to arrive at the fieldhouse 1-2 hours early, saying the funeral will be a big event.

“I want everyone that can be there to come and honor the hero that was my dad,” Johnny said.

Johnny Durm’s final message to his father, shared in a post on Facebook.

News 8 will have live coverage of Deputy Durm’s funeral Monday morning.