Crime Watch 8

Two shot, one in critical condition in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting occurred on Indianapolis’ east side at the intersection of North Arlington avenue and East 11th street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to the scene and found two people suffering gunshot wounds. The second victim was in stable condition when officers arrived.

This story will be updated when more information is gathered.