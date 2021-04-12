Wanted man rammed police cars before being shot by deputy; no gun found in SUV, timeline says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted on a warrant from Tennessee rammed police cars before being shot by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday in Broad Ripple, a timeline released Sunday said.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday outside an apartment building in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard in Broad Ripple near the White River.
According to the timeline, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office got word Saturday that William Manery, 30, was at that location, had open warrants from out of state and was possible armed and dangerous.
Deputies found Manery asleep in a Jeep Cherokee parked at the address. They told him to get out of the SUV. That’s when he reversed into a marked police car behind him and continued for at about 50 feet, hitting a curb. Then he drove forward, hitting an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle, according to the timeline.
As deputies ran toward the vehicle, one of them fired his weapon, striking Manery multiple times. Deputies took the man out of the SUV and rendered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, the timeline said.
Manery was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in serious but stable condition and on Sunday was in good condition and expected to survive his injuries, the timeline said.
No deputies were injured in the incident. Sheriff’s deputies are not fitted with body-worn cameras. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who responded to the scene were wearing body-worn cameras that were activated as they arrived, the timeline said.
Investigators did not find a gun at the scene or inside the vehicle, the timeline said.
The deputy who fired a weapon is on administrative leave, as is standard in incidents of this kind, and IMPD is leading the investigation.
Timeline provided by IMPD:
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received information from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, in Tennessee that 30-year-old William Manery was in the 6300 block of Westfield Blvd. Preliminary information included that Manery had open out-of-state warrants and was possibly armed and dangerous.
- Manery was wanted on several warrants out of Tennessee and South Carolina. Including:
- Flight to Avoid out of Rutherford County, Tennessee
- Vehicular Aggravated Assault out of Bedford County, Tennessee
- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle out of Aiken County, South Carolina
- On April 10, 2021 at approximately 5:25 p.m., Deputies located Manery’s white Jeep Cherokee parked in front of 6311 Westfield Boulevard.
- Deputies approached the vehicle and saw Manery asleep in the driver’s seat. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
- Deputies gave Manery verbal commands to exit the vehicle at which time, Manery turned the vehicle on and accelerated the car in reverse striking a marked police vehicle.
- Manery continued in reverse for approximately 50 feet and struck a curb in the parking lot. He then accelerated forward and struck another unmarked, unoccupied, parked MCSO vehicle.
- As deputies ran toward the vehicle being driven by Manery, one of the deputies fired their weapon striking Manery multiple times.
- Manery stopped driving the vehicle and MCSO deputies removed him from the car and rendered first aid until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived on scene. The suspect was transported to St.Vincent Hospital in serious but stable condition.
- Manery is currently in good condition and is expected to survive his injuries.
- MCSO deputies are not equipped with body-worn cameras or in-car dash cameras.
- IMPD officers responding to the scene were wearing body-worn cameras and the cameras were activated as they arrived on scene.
- None of the deputies involved were injured.
- A gun was not found in the vehicle or at the scene.
- The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation at the request of the MCSO.
- The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) is engaged with the ongoing criminal investigation. All the facts and evidence gathered will be presented to them for review and a charging decision.
- A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by MCSO Internal Affairs.
- The deputy who fired his gun is on administrative leave as is standard procedure in these incidents.
- Detectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.