Crime Watch 8

Wanted man rammed police cars before being shot by deputy; no gun found in SUV, timeline says

A Marion County sheriff's deputy on April 10, 2021, shot a wanted man while serving a warrant on Westfield Boulevard just north of Broad Ripple Avenue. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted on a warrant from Tennessee rammed police cars before being shot by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday in Broad Ripple, a timeline released Sunday said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday outside an apartment building in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard in Broad Ripple near the White River.

According to the timeline, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office got word Saturday that William Manery, 30, was at that location, had open warrants from out of state and was possible armed and dangerous.

Deputies found Manery asleep in a Jeep Cherokee parked at the address. They told him to get out of the SUV. That’s when he reversed into a marked police car behind him and continued for at about 50 feet, hitting a curb. Then he drove forward, hitting an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle, according to the timeline.

As deputies ran toward the vehicle, one of them fired his weapon, striking Manery multiple times. Deputies took the man out of the SUV and rendered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, the timeline said.

Manery was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in serious but stable condition and on Sunday was in good condition and expected to survive his injuries, the timeline said.

No deputies were injured in the incident. Sheriff’s deputies are not fitted with body-worn cameras. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who responded to the scene were wearing body-worn cameras that were activated as they arrived, the timeline said.

Investigators did not find a gun at the scene or inside the vehicle, the timeline said.

The deputy who fired a weapon is on administrative leave, as is standard in incidents of this kind, and IMPD is leading the investigation.

