Mom, twins die in fiery crash with semi; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A semi driver involved in a crash that killed a mother and her twins died and sent seven people to area hospitals has been arrested, state police said Sunday night.

Indiana State Police on Sunday night announced the driver of the semi, 57-year-old Bruce Pollard, of Sturgeon, Missouri, had been arrested and faces three preliminary counts of reckless homicide and five counts of criminal recklessness causing injury. The charges are connected to the driver’s speed, which investigators believe was a factor in the crash.

Pollard was listed in the Marion County Jail on Sunday night, online jail records show.

The crash happened around noon Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-465 near mile marker 33 at Keystone Avenue when Pollard, who was driving a semi carrying metal shelving, plowed into stopped traffic at a high rate of speed, hitting six cars and overturning a truck.

Pollard said a white car cut in front of him, slammed on its brakes and sped away, causing him to brake and hit the cars in front of him. Witnesses at the scene told authorities the semi driver failed to see traffic was stopped and hit the vehicles in front of him, according to IFD.

The first car struck by the semi burst into flames, witnesses told IFD. Authorities believe a mother and her 18-month-old twins were in that car and died at the scene.

Then the semi hit two other cars, overturned a truck with a trailer and pinned a car against the interstate shoulder, dragging it 300 yards before hitting two more cars, according to IFD.

Crews from Indianapolis, Carmel and Pike Township fire departments responded to the scene, which included a debris field three-quarters of a mile long, IFD said.

In all, seven adults were taken to area hospitals – two with critical injuries and five in good condition, ISP said.

Pollard was treated for a minor abrasion at the scene, IFD said.

Eastbound lanes of I-465 reopened around 9:30 p.m.

(Provided Photo/INDOT)