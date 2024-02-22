Woman charged in crime spree including spray-painting cars, battery at grocery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 34-year-old woman criminally charged with a downtown Indianapolis crime spree involving the spray-painting of cars earlier this month has now also been charged with the aggravated battery of a shopper at a grocery on the north side, court documents show.

Denise Honorio, of Indianapolis, was charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief and theft on Feb. 13 in Marion Superior Court 30. She’s scheduled to return to court Thursday morning for another charge, aggravated battery.

Indiana State Police say Denise Honorio vandalized around 50 cars to the tune of more than $50,000 in the state government-operated Washington Street Parking Garage, located northeast of Victory Field. The cars were spray-painted, and state police on Feb. 2 had sent out an alert with images of a person in hopes of getting help from the public to find a suspect. Later that same day, state police say, Honorio robbed a woman near IU Health Methodist Hospital at 4:10 p.m.

Online court documents that News 8 obtained Wednesday from the Marion County Clerk’s Office showed an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective believes Honorio on Feb. 4 assaulted a shopper in the parking garage of Fresh Thyme grocery, 6301 N. College Ave. in the Broad Ripple area.

The woman shopper, identified in court documents as “DB,” told police that she’d just left the grocery and was going to her car. That’s when another woman struck “DB” in the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

A witness to the attack followed Honorio and watched her get in what may have been a brown Nissan vehicle in the area of Broad Ripple Avenue and College Avenue, court documents say.

Video obtained by IMPD captured Honorio in the area walking in sweatpants clearly displaying the words “OFF THE WALL.” A search warrant served on Honorio’s apartment found those sweatpants, as well as the sunglasses she wore in the video.

Honorio told IMPD that she used IndyGo to get around the city, and security video from buses also captured her in the Broad Ripple area.

Honorio on Wednesday night was no longer in the Marion County jail, according to online records.

Online court records show her bond had been set at $20,000 surety and $18,000 cash in the first criminal case. Her bond was set at $10,000 surety plus $1,000 case in the second criminal case. If released from jail, she was to be put on GPS monitoring during home detention.