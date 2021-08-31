Crime Watch 8

Woman dead, 14-year-old hurt after shot while driving on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead and a 14-year-old boy was wounded after they were shot while driving on the east side Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers to a report of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive. That’s a commercial area on the east side.

Officers found the woman and the boy in a red Mustang car that had crashed into a utility pole. The woman died at the crash scene.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children with minor injuries. IMPD had initially said in a media alert that he was in critical condition.

Witnesses were cooperating with police, who believe the shots were fired into the Mustang by people in another vehicle also traveling south of the intersection.

IMPD asked any witnesses who may have been driving in the area Monday night to contact them.