Crime Watch 8

Woman sentenced to 45 years in prison for Indy businessman’s 2020 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis businessman in 2020 was sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Kayla Blankenship met with Edmonds, the owner of Diamond Stamp & Coin on the city’s northeast side, outside a fast-food restaurant to sell some coins.

Balnkenship got into Edmonds’ car with him, shot him in the abdomen, ran to her car, and drove away, prosecutors say. Security footage from a nearby business showed that Blankenship was in Edmonds’ car for less than a minute before the shooting occurred.

Edmonds went into the restaurant for help. When police arrived, he told them what led to the shooting. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries the next day.

At the time of her arrest, Blankenship had a .45 caliber handgun in her purse that contained rounds that matched a spent shell casing located at the crime scene.