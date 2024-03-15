Richard Allen’s defense team makes new allegations in Delphi case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Defense attorney’s in the Delphi Murders case are once again making serious accusations against law enforcement officials in a court filing.

The new filing alleges that law enforcement officials intentionally withheld information from the judge who signed the search warrant of Richard Allen’s house.

“This is a very aggressive document,” said Áine Cain of The Murder Sheet Podcast.

Cain and her co-host Kevin Greenlee told I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher that a key part of this new filing is the allegation that an Indiana State Police investigator purposely left out key information from an interview he had with a Purdue professor about the possibility that the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German were ritualistic killings done by Odinists

Under oath, the investigator said the Purdue professor’s findings were inconclusive on that point.

The defense argues that a recording of that interview tells a completely different story and that the prrofessor did say that the murders could have been done by Odinists.

“I would be interested to hear the interview for ourselves,” Greenlee said. “Often times different people summarize things different ways.”

“Just because people interpret an interview differently doesn’t necessarily mean that the law enforcement officer is lying,” asked Fisher.

“Correct,” said Cain.

Another key part of this filing is the defense’s accusations that law enforcement withheld information from the judge who signed the search warrant for Richard Allen’s house. Specifically, that law enforcement did not tell the judge that three cell phones not associated with Allen were pinged near the murder scene at the time of the killings, which would make the search of Allen’s house illegal.

Cain and Greenlee said the defense is trying to get all of the evidence collected during that search thrown out.

“They’re really doing everything they can to get that gun thrown out because of the obvious implications it could have in the case,” said Greenlee.

The next court hearing in this case is scheduled for Monday, but the defense has asked to push that back. They claim important information that would be important to the hearing was withheld from them by the prosecution.