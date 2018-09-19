Deputies: Ohio man arrested after traveling to Indiana for sex with 2 teen girls

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Ohio man was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 18 after traveling to Randolph County for sex with two teen girls, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 20-year-old Jacob Francisco, of Kettering, Ohio, had been communicating online with two people he believed to be a 13 and a 15-year-old girl. Instead, the two teen girls were actually investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Francisco intended to meet up with the two teens for sexual activity.

Francisco was arrested and faces a number of preliminary charges, which include the following: