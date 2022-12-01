Digital Download

Google launches new tool to modify user experience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether you want them or not, ads are a seemingly inevitable part of the online experience. Google is trying to balance privacy and ad personalization with the launch of a new tool called “My Ad Center.”

Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, WISH-TV’s full service digital agency and sister company, joined Daybreak to discuss what My Ad Center is and what users can expect from this new feature.

“My Ad Center as it’s being named, is the latest tool from Google in a very public timeline and effort to try to streamline the balance between privacy and and ad targeting online,” Spade said. “Third party cookies are on its third delay from Google in getting transitioned out. So it’s its latest step to try to help that divide.”

According to Spade, things that users can expect from My Ad Center include, “being able to block ads for sensitive topics for yourself. There’s a connection, if users didn’t know, between what they search for on Google and what ads are shown to them on YouTube that they can disable and they can choose ads to be seen fewer times or if they become irrelevant. Let’s say, for example, you’re planning a vacation. You start seeing ads for VRBO or Expedia. You book your vacation, you keep seeing the ads. You can turn those off or down if they become irrelevant.”

For more information, contact Circulus Digital Media directly by email or visit the website.

Circulus Digital Media is the market leader in local advertising. We democratize advanced media for small-to-medium businesses. Our local media solutions and best-in-class suite of advertising products are fueled by industry-leading data providers and ad quality monitoring systems that drive meaningful business results.