Dog dies after being doused with gasoline, set on fire

ARIZONA (AP) — A small dog that was doused with gasoline and intentionally set on fire almost two weeks ago in Tucson, Arizona has died.

Pima Animal Care Center officials say the Chihuahua mix named Lovely went into cardiac arrest and died Sunday.

They said the animal had only about a 50 percent chance of surviving her injuries.

Tucson police arrested 39-year-old Dean Sherfield Finley on May 7 after she allegedly bought two gallons of gasoline and returned home.

A family member noticed the dog was wet and went to pick the animal up when Finley allegedly lit the dog on fire along with a corner of the home.

Finley remains jailed on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage and animal cruelty.

It was unclear Sunday if she has a lawyer.