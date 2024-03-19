Downtown Indy Thai restaurant and jazz venue to close after 11 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bangkok Restaurant and Jazz Bar, a cornerstone of downtown Indianapolis’s dining and entertainment scene for over a decade, announced its impending closure. Situated at 225 E. Ohio St., the establishment will shut its doors for the last time on March 23, 2024. This announcement was made via a Facebook statement by the restaurant’s owners on Monday.

Opened in late 2013 in a location previously occupied by Charlie & Barney’s, Bangkok Restaurant & Bar became known for its authentic Thai cuisine and vibrant live jazz performances.

Bangkok Restaurant and Jazz Bar Owners Saowalux and Kenneth Fary. (Provided Photo/Bangkok Restaurant and Jazz Bar)

Its presence on the ground floor of a parking garage adjacent to Market Square Center, colloquially known as the Gold Building, contributed to the area’s cultural richness.

In their heartfelt social media post, the owners expressed their sorrow over the end of their 11-year journey, attributing the closure to the conclusion of their lease term. They extended their gratitude towards their patrons, stating, “Your kindness means the world to us.”

The restaurant has been a favored spot in Indianapolis, its menu shines with light curries that strike the perfect balance of spice, alongside savory chicken and pork stir-fries, and fresh, crisp vegetable preparations.

The property housing Bangkok Restaurant and Jazz Bar, along with the 420,000-square-foot Gold Building and the garage, is owned by Gershman Partners. Plans are underway to redevelop the site, which includes converting the 20-story office building into 350 apartments and upgrading the 530-space garage, as part of a project exceeding $102 million.

As of now, no further details about the closure have been released beyond a statement given to News8 encouraging other patrons to try one of their many partners in the Thai cuisine space around Central Indiana.

“We have our amazing partners where the recipe and service should be up to the same par. For example, Bangkok Kitchen in Avon, Thai District in Brownsburg, Thai Nine on Michigan Road, Zapp in Greenfield, Manee Thai on 86th Street, Thai Divine in Anderson, and many more,” said Owner Saowalux Fary. “So, give us a try at another place—you’re still able to enjoy your favorite Crab Rangoons!”