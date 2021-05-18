Local

Drivers get social ahead of first Indy 500 practice day at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is the first day of practice ahead of the Indianapolis 500 and drivers are taking to social media to share their excitement.

Marco Andretti posted a video to Twitter of his pit stop crews refueling and changing tires all within 15 seconds. The Indy 500 is the only IndyCar race Andretti plans to run this year.

IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson unveiled the new car he’ll be driving in an attempt to qualify for the indy 500. He thanked co-primary partner Sierra Pacific windows on Twitter as the co-primary partner for his third attempt at the greatest spectacle in racing.

Ed Carpenter racing posted a picture of Conor Daly’s new car for this year’s race. it was inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen’s P-51 Mustang used in World War II.

The 2019 Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud posted a video of his dog, Norman, downing a pup cup on Twitter. He was comparing his level of excitement to get back on the track at IMS.

Tickets are $15 Tuesday through May 21. Kids 15 and under are free with an adult ticket.