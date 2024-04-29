Education Mondays with Ivy Tech | The importance of General Studies

Just because you don’t have a career path all mapped out, doesn’t mean that you can’t still get a college degree. Sometimes keeping your path open is the best way to start.

The General Studies program at Ivy Tech offers a versatile educational pathway that will help you with some of the most important skills you will need to enter the workforce or figure out what comes next.

Sara Shlaer, dean of the School of Arts, Sciences and Education at Ivy Tech in Indianapolis, says their General Studies program offers students the ability to complete the essential core courses while exploring a wide range of interests to find the path that fits them.

“We offer many wonderful programs, but the General Studies program is probably the most flexible,” Shlaer said. “If students come in with credits from a school they started five years ago or longer, or they’ve taken some credits in dual credit or dual enrollment, almost all of those will transfer.”

Students can gain the education and knowledge they need in areas that will help them in nearly any career, while using their electives to try out areas of focus they might have an interest in – like business, culinary arts or even the arts.

“It’s also the best designed program for providing students with those basic skills, the basic courses and the skills that employers want,” Shlaer said.

The credits earned in the General Studies program are designed to be fully transferable, meaning once you decide where your passion lies you can change course and everything you’ve taken will help further your education if you do decide to focus.

The General Studies program was designed to meet you where you are in your academic or professional journey. Whether you want an associate degree to help you stand out for that next promotion or you’re looking to transfer to a four-year college or university, it’s the perfect way to get a head start on your higher education.

Visit Ivy Tech Community College online to learn more about the General Studies program or how to enroll at Ivy Tech.