Butler University hosts 1st student-athlete mental wellness summit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University on Monday night put the focus on the mental health of student-athletes.

The university hosted its first student-athlete mental wellness summit at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The summit aimed to address the challenges that students have in balancing their studies and athletics. Topics included building mental strength, eating healthy, and getting enough sleep.

Dr. Mark Campbell, performance and wellness adviser at Butler, said, “This event was built by the students for the students. They polled the student-athletes initially. They identified topics that were very relevant for them, and we were able to build this entire thing around it. Butler has been incredible in supporting this all along the way, showing the resources, showing the support. We’re here to talk about wellness, primarily mental and physical well-being.”

Former IndyCar driver Robert Wickens was one of the keynote speakers discussing the importance of student-athlete mental health.

Mental health resources