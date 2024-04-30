Gun found in middle schooler’s backpack at west side Indianapolis school

Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Grade Center on Indianapolis' west side. A student at the school was found with a loaded gun in their backpack on April 29, 2024. (Provided Photo/Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Grade Center)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A loaded gun was discovered in a student’s backpack at Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Grade Center on Monday, according to the Wayne Township school district.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the gun was found.

Jeannine Templeman, a Wayne Township spokesperson, told News 8 in a statement that the school’s police department has been working closely with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

“We will be cooperating fully through the legal process (with them) moving forward,” Templeman said.

Templeman shared with News 8 a message sent to parents and district staff:

This message is to inform you of an incident that occurred at our school today. We want to make sure you have accurate information and dispel any rumors. This afternoon, school administration investigated a situation that led to the recovery of a loaded handgun in a student’s backpack. A school resource officer secured the weapon without incident. A student in possession of any type of weapon on school property is a violation of our Student Code of Conduct and Indiana law, and will be disciplined accordingly. We all play a vital role in maintaining a safe school environment. Please take this opportunity to encourage your child to share any unsafe situation or behavior with a teacher or trusted adult: “If you see something, say something.” In addition, our Online Tip Reporting System is available 24/7 to report concerns anonymously. M.S.D. of Wayne Township

The name and age of the student hasn’t been released.