Hamilton Southeastern: Adults must accompany K-8 students at high school sporting events

A view of the student section at a Fishers High School football game against North Central on Aug. 18, 2023. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton County school district told parents on Tuesday that its younger students can no longer attend high school athletic events without being accompanied and supervised by adults.

The announcement from Fishers-based Hamilton Southeastern Schools came just after 3 p.m. Tuesday in a message called “K-8 Participation at High School Sporting Events.”

The change was made due to safety concerns, but the announcement provided no details.

The change is for students in kindergarten through Grade 8. The district has two high schools, Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern.

The announcement says junior high school leaders will inform parents and students about the change. The change also will be announced on the platform that provides electronic tickets.

Parents were told to contact school administrators for more information.

As of Oct. 1, Hamilton Southeastern Schools recorded 21,760 students with the Indiana Department of Education, making it one of Indiana’s five largest school districts.