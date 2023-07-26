Indianapolis north-side school district helps teachers learn innovations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Indianapolis teachers will be meeting this week to learn about the latest innovations in education.

It’s the first of its kind at Washington Township Schools.

Sean Taylor, the assistant superintendent at Washington Township Schools, said that “it’s called Elevate and ‘elevate’ is our vision for teaching and learning at Washington Township Schools.”

More than 500 teachers from the school district are expected to participate in its first Summer Elevate Conference for Educators. The four-day event aims to make sure teachers are ready to face the new school year, which starts next week, in the north-side district.

Jasmine Singfield, a literacy coach at Spring Mill Elementary School, said, “It’s no longer COVID holding us back. It’s now ‘What can I do in my classroom to ensure that students are getting exactly what they need despite their circumstances?’”

The event examines topics including increasing graduation rates, equity, building relationships, discipline, and how to start class.

Singfield says they’re working to bring positive changes. “The conference has offered many sessions based on being able to create relationships, build relationships with students, as well classroom management, strategies as well as what I can do to better my instruction whether that be in reading or writing or math.”

Taylor says they are still looking to hire more bus drivers and teachers. “We currently still are working to fill some teaching positions we have. We’re in much better shape this year than we were last year, but we do think activities and engagements like this like this conference do a lot to raise morale and raise excitement.”

News 8 asked the assistant superintendent about any new safety measures in the upcoming year. “There’s always talk about metal detection and so we’re always analyzing what is the best option for Washington Township Schools,” he said.