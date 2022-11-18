Education

IPS approves reorganization plan that closes some schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools Board on Thursday night approved its reorganization proposal called Rebuilding Stronger.

The reorganization will include the closing of some IPS schools.

For months, the district has collected feedback from multiple sources. The feedback continued Thursday night, with about 30 people speaking to the board before its vote.

The board on Dec. 6 will have a hearing to consider two referendums to ask taxpayers for more money. IPS leaders have said the referendums, if approved, will add $6 to most homeowners’ property tax bills. The referendums would be put on the ballot for the May 2 primary election, which also will feature a Democratic Party race for mayor by incumbent Joe Hogsett and state Sen. Robin Shackleford.

The original proposal outlined changes for the district:

School consolidation and closures: Reducing the number of small schools and poor facilities.

Reducing the number of small schools and poor facilities. Grade configuration: Creating schools for kindergarten-Grade 5 and grades 6-8 students.

Creating schools for kindergarten-Grade 5 and grades 6-8 students. Facility upgrades: Renovating buildings to create higher-quality learning environments.

Renovating buildings to create higher-quality learning environments. Enrollment zones: Offering choice schools versus neighborhood schools for families.

Changes approved from the original proposal include these:

A principal-selection processes will begin in January for new schools launching.

For schools experiencing a program change, a supplemental administrator will be identified to support the school in 2023-2024 to allow for additional planning and engagement capacity.

Educators from the Indiana State Teachers Association and the Indianapolis Education Association had outlined four commitments they sought as part of the reorganization:

Commitment to not allow any closed buildings to become new innovation/charter school sites.

Bargain staff retention bonuses before the school-board vote.

Commitment to a transparent staff relocation process that values and involves Indianapolis Education Association members. This would include a revision of the current survey process.

Program shifts involving.

Also, days in advance of Thursday night’s decision, a group of 19 IPS parents, grandparents, guardians and teachers had written a letter asking the board to address equity gaps for Black and brown students before the proposal was approved. The group said a recently released strategic plan by IPS did not do enough to meet the needs of children of color. The letter offered recommendations, including IPS partnering with Paramount Schools of Excellence, a local public charter network, which was recently honored by the Indiana Department of Education for its academic success in serving underserved students.

Statement

“The Mind Trust appreciates the hard work that went into creating the Rebuilding Stronger plan. We agree with several components of the plan, but we simply disagree with many others. While we are pleased to see IPS’ stated intention in the resolution to establish future innovation network school partnerships, the resolution is also a clear attempt to circumvent Indiana’s unused facility law. As a result, this plan does not provide students, families, and communities with the clarity they deserve. “Taken as a whole, The Mind Trust believes the Rebuilding Stronger plan will exacerbate racial disparities within IPS, not reduce them. For this reason, we cannot support it. “We stand ready to partner with the district to continue making progress toward our shared goals.” Brandon Brown, chief executive officer of The Mind Trust, on Nov. 17, 2022, prior to IPS Board action

