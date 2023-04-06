IPS reveals plans for Arlington Middle School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools officials unveiled Thursday its plans to transform Arlington Middle School into a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics school as part of the Rebuilding Stronger Plan.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson: William Murphey, the district’s chief operations officer: Arlington Principal Iesha Billups toured the middle school with others on Thursday to learn about the upcoming changes.

According to a release from IPS, starting in the 2024-2025 school year, Arlington will be the new location for one of the middle school STEM programs that will teach students in grades 6-8.

Murphy noted during the school tour that Arlington will see a comprehensive set of upgrades to the facility to make it more vibrant.

The renovation will include removing part of the building to accommodate parking and constructing an 81,000-square-foot classroom wing. The other updates will include:

A new family resource center.

A new media center.

Utility upgrades and site work.

Addressing building deficiencies such as the roof, interior lighting, fire alarm, cameras, and security system.

Improving athletic offerings through softball and baseball field improvements, field lighting, and rebuilding the tennis courts.

According to Murphy, the district will also provide additional investment support, including the school’s phone and intercom system, via the 2018 Safety and Security Referendum.

“This is one example of what Rebuilding Stronger will do for our families,” Johnson said in a statement. “Rebuilding Stronger is IPS’ commitment to ensure there are excellent choices open to every single one of our students, in every school, in every neighborhood. We’ve spent almost two years engaging with our stakeholders on what matters to them most when it comes to education — from academics to facilities to extracurriculars.”

The release says that Arlington is one of the 20-plus schools scheduled to receive facility upgrades and renovations through a capital referendum voters could approve on the May 2 ballot.

The referendum calls for $410 million to be raised through property taxes. IPS says median homeowners will see a $3-a-month tax increase on their current property tax bill.