IU police: Armed robbery on campus causes early morning lockdown

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The threat is over after an armed robbery on IU Bloomington’s campus early Sunday morning, Indiana University Police Department says.

The department posted an emergency warning on social media around 3 a.m. Sunday. The armed robbery happened at the 13th and Fee parking lot, close to the Foster dorms and not far from the Kelley School of Business.

Police say that a student attended an off-campus event when the robbery suspect offered them a ride to their residence. The robbery took place shortly after. The suspect stole the student’s phone, watch, backpack, shoes, and wallet.

Police ordered students to seek shelter and lock the doors.

Later around 5:15 a.m., the department announced that the threat had dissolved. “The armed robbery suspect appears to have left campus after a search by IUPD. IUPD continues the search, and the investigation is ongoing. There is currently no imminent threat to campus. Resume normal activity and remain vigilant. Report any suspicious activity.”

Police described the suspect as a “mixed-race male,” wearing dark clothing, who left the scene in a getaway car. Police have not given a description of the vehicle yet.

It is Homecoming weekend on IU’s campus. Several packed events took place on campus, including a football game on Saturday and Hoosier Hysteria on Friday.

The investigation is still ongoing. IUPD is urging people to call 911 with any additional information.