Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Virtual tutor program shows how it helps students to read better

Ignite Reading showcases virtual literacy tutoring program

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A charter school showcased how a nationally recognized tutoring program is helping close the reading gap for their students.

Ignite Reading on Thursday demonstrated its one-to-one, virtual literacy tutoring program to teachers at Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School.

The demonstration showed how the program pairs students with expert virtual tutors who deliver a daily, 15-minute, Science of Reading-based instruction.

San Francisco-headquartered Ignite says the program targets specific literacy decoding gaps and teaches students to become confident, independent readers.

Alexandra Gottlieb, a regional development manager for Ignite Reading, said, “So in just 15 minutes, data is showing us that we are able to close 88% of students foundational skills gaps by the end of first grade.”

Including Indiana, Ignite Reading is teaching students to read in districts across 13 states this year.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana leaders discuss vision for...
Political News /
Multicultural Spotlight: Latino views on...
Multicultural News /
Pan Am Plaza demolition clearing...
I-Team 8 /
Miller Lite bringing back iconic...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Pure-trition
All Indiana /
Singer Ledisi talks about music...
All Indiana /
Indiana Safe Place Program helping...
All Indiana /
Honoring World Down Syndrome Day
All Indiana /