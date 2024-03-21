Virtual tutor program shows how it helps students to read better

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A charter school showcased how a nationally recognized tutoring program is helping close the reading gap for their students.

Ignite Reading on Thursday demonstrated its one-to-one, virtual literacy tutoring program to teachers at Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School.

The demonstration showed how the program pairs students with expert virtual tutors who deliver a daily, 15-minute, Science of Reading-based instruction.

San Francisco-headquartered Ignite says the program targets specific literacy decoding gaps and teaches students to become confident, independent readers.

Alexandra Gottlieb, a regional development manager for Ignite Reading, said, “So in just 15 minutes, data is showing us that we are able to close 88% of students foundational skills gaps by the end of first grade.”

Including Indiana, Ignite Reading is teaching students to read in districts across 13 states this year.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.