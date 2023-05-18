Weapons detection systems proposed for Perry Meridian, Southport high schools

A view of Perry Meridian High School in September 2018 in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Perry Township School Board on Monday morning will consider a plan to install weapons detection systems at several doors to Perry Meridian and Southport high schools.

General obligation bonds marked for repairs and renovations will fund the project and a four-year service plan, says a contractor’s document shared publicly on Thursday afternoon. Total cost would be nearly $1.5 million.

“The Evolve Weapons Detection system meets our specs which included the integration with other security systems we currently have in place,” the document says.

The system will use an “electromagnetic field and low frequency technologies” to find guns, large knives and explosive threats, the document says.

The school board meeting was scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday at the Perry Township Education Center, 6548 Orinoco Ave.

Both high schools serve Grades 9-12.

Perry Meridian High School reported 2,371 students on Oct. 1, according to an Indiana Department of Education database. The school is located on Meridian School Road west of State Road 135/South Meridian Street.

Southport High School reported 2,326 students on Oct. 1. The school is located on East Banta Road east of U.S. 31/South East Street.