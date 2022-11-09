Election

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood.

As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.

The GOP swept all three contests for statewide office. State Auditor Tera Klutz and state treasurer candidate Daniel Elliott both took home roughly 60% of the vote, while secretary of state candidate Diego Morales won about 54 percent.

On the legislative side, Indiana is effectively status quo ante bellum. Sen. Todd Young and all of Indiana’s incumbent members of Congress won another term, while Rudy Yakym and Erin Houchin kept the two open Congressional seats in Republican hands. This means Indiana’s House delegation will remain split 7-2 in favor of the GOP.

It’s a similar story in the General Assembly. Republicans appeared set to retain their supermajorities in both chambers. Notably, incumbent state Rep. Terri Austin, a Democrat, narrowly lost her seat in Anderson to Republican Kyle Pierce, who received 51% of the vote. Meanwhile, state Rep. Jerry Torr and state Sen. Kyle Walker, both Republicans who represent purple-trending suburbs in Hamilton County, fended off Democratic challengers.

Hupfer says the results prove Republicans are carrying out the wishes of the state’s voters. He particularly noted this summer’s special session that yielded a near-total ban on abortion.

“If that’s the case, then Hoosiers want to protect life because they are sending supermajorities back to the House and Senate,” Hupfer said.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, says the results show Indiana voters expect conservative leadership and reward it.

“It’s been fun tonight to come back and win again, another strong supermajority, maybe even adding seats,” Huston said.

