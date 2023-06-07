Pence to launch presidential bid in Des Moines

Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks to guests during the Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride event on June 3, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WISH) — Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will join an already-crowded Republican field when he launches his bid for the nation’s highest office Wednesday.

Pence will make his opening pitch to voters in Des Moines, underscoring his stated intention of visiting all 99 counties in the state that has long opened the presidential primary season. Campaign officials said he will meet with supporters before he speaks at the midday gathering.

Pence will become at least the 10th major Republican presidential candidate to declare for the party’s nomination. The field already includes Pence’s old boss, former President Donald Trump, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will launch his own bid on the same day as Pence.

Pence will face an uphill climb not shared by his opponents. Although a close ally of Trump throughout his time as vice president, Pence became a target for the wrath of the 45th president and his supporters after he refused to comply with Trump’s demand that he overturn the results of the 2020 election.

On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” Republican strategist Mario Massillamany said he didn’t have high hopes for Pence’s campaign for that reason.

Pence’s older brother, U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, was more upbeat in an interview for “All INdiana Politics” in May. The congressman said Mike Pence would bring the party back to its traditional Christian, fiscally conservative values. He said Republican voters are ready to move on and find new leaders.

“I would love to see him debate former President Trump,” Rep. Pence said. “He’s a world-class debater.”

Former Vice President Pence will make his announcement at 1 p.m. Eastern. It will air live on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com and the WISH-TV app.