Record 1,042,319 Hoosiers request early ballots or vote early; satellite voting centers opening

Early voting began Oct. 6, 2020, in the City-County Building in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A record 1,042,319 Hoosier voters have requested absentee ballots or voted early for the Nov. 3 election taking place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures released Thursday by the Indiana Secretary of State.

A total of 553,270 requested absentee by-mail ballots, and 477,217 cast ballots at early-voting locations. That’s about 22% of the state’s 4,753,425 registered voters, Secretary of State Connie Lawson said. Absentee ballots returned by mail so far is 376,243, or about 68% of those mailed to voters.

The previous record of absentee voting for both in-person and by-mail was 977,239 ballots in the 2016 general election.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are scheduled to vote at the City-County Building when the Marion County Clerk’s Office opens at 8 a.m. Friday. Early voting at the clerk’s office is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, according to the city’s website.

Marion County satellite voting centers will open beginning Saturday morning at these locations.

Marion County, through Wednesday, has had 82,022 ballots cast early: 22,379 in-person and 57,723 by mail. About 59% of the ballots sent from the Marion County clerk have been returned.

Hamilton County has two early-voting locations open at the Hamilton County Government & Judicial Center and the Hamilton County 4-H Grounds, both in Noblesville. Five additional voting centers began Wednesday at these locations:

Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St., Carmel.

Mercy Road Church, 2381 Pointe Parkway, Carmel.

Billericay Park Building, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers.

Roy G Holland Memorial Park Building, 1 Park Drive, Fishers.

Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St., Westfield.

Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St., Carmel

As numerous officials have previously said, Lawson noted the early balloting by voters will mean final election results may not be available on the night of Nov. 3.

Hoosier voters can track their absentee ballot, look up early voting sites, and find contact information for their county clerk at IndianaVoters.com.

In June’s primary, which was delayed a month due to the pandemic, 640,225 Hoosiers voted absentee in-person or by-mail.