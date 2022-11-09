Election

Rep. Greg Pence to serve 3rd term in Indiana’s 6th Congressional District

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Greg Pence, a Republican who is the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, will win his reelection bid in Indiana’s 6th Congressional District race, CNN projects.

Greg Pence faced Democrat opponent Cinde Wirth in Tuesday’s midterm elections. With 9% of votes cast by 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Pence led Wirth 69%-31%.

The 6th Congressional District includes Muncie, New Castle, and some outer suburbs of Indianapolis and Cincinnati. Pence, who is from Columbus, will serve his third term for the district.

Pence in August criticized President Joe Biden for forgiving up to $10,000 of student loan debt for eligible borrowers. The congressman also was criticized for hypocrisy because he had $79,441 of debt from his loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program forgiven.

Pence in January went to a hospital after experiencing “minor chest discomfort,” Pence’s office said in a statement.