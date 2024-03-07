Republican asks officials to return him to Indiana ballot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man seeking to be on the Republican ballot for U.S. senator, John Rust on Thursday said he’s calling on Indiana officials to put him back on the ballot.

Rust delivered letters to the state’s attorney general and the secretary of state on Thursday morning.

The Indiana Election Commission removed him from the ballot last week because, as state law requires, he did not vote in the two most recent Republican primaries. The decision would leave U.S. Rep. Jim Banks unopposed in his bid for the GOP nod if the decision stands.

Rust said Thursday about trying to get on the ballot, “In this letter, I am calling for them to now come to my getting back on the ballot because they worked for Trump to get on the ballot in other states. Hoosiers deserve to have the same rights other states have.”

Rust has a new lawsuit in a Marion County court claiming he should be reinstated because a judge had blocked the two-primary law while he got on the ballot.

He says he still plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court as well.

Rust is the former chair of the board of egg supplier Rose Acre Farms Inc.

Indiana’s primary will be May 7. Voter registration will end April 8, and early voting will begin the next day.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.

