‘Apollo 13’ and ‘Home Alone’ among 25 films picked for National Film Registry

This image released by the National Film Registry shows, from left, Bill Paxton, Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon in a scene from the 1995 film "Apollo 13." The film has been selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. (NBC Universal/National Film Registry via AP)

(AP) — Houston, we have a problem: Where’s Kevin?

Perhaps the ultimate coming-home movie, “Apollo 13,” and the ultimate staying-home one, “Home Alone,” are both being honored this year, selected for preservation in the National Film Registry They’re part of an annual group of 25 that this year spans more than 90 years of filmmaking.

The 2023 collection includes the sci-fi sequel “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” the Disney animated classic “Lady and the Tramp,” and the searing, Oscar-winning drama “12 Years a Slave.” Just in time for the holidays, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is included.

The oldest film is from 1921: “A Movie Trip Through Filmland,” a very early look at the impact of movies. The newest are both from 2013: “12 Years a Slave” and the Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet From Stardom,” about backup singers.

The registry is housed at the Library of Congress, which since 1988 has selected movies for preservation based on their cultural and historic importance. The current picks bring the registry to 875 films — some, but not all, among the 2 million items in the library’s collection. Turner Classic Movies will host a TV special on Thursday, screening a selection of this year’s movies.

A look at some of the films entering the registry

“Home Alone” (1990): Chris Columbus’ holiday classic about, let’s face it, deeply questionable parenting that made wide-eyed Macaulay Culkin — aka Kevin — a star.

”Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991): Set 11 years after “The Terminator,” James Cameron’s sequel follows young John Connor as he tries, with the help of a revamped T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his mother (Linda Hamilton), to evade a Terminator sent from the future to kill him.

“Apollo 13” (1995): Ron Howard’s impeccably told chronicle of the near-tragedy involving U.S astronauts trying to get back to Earth, featuring Tom Hanks and the famous (and slightly altered) quote: “Houston, we have a problem.”

”Love & Basketball (2000): Gina Price-Bythewood’s feature film debut about childhood friends whose separate paths to basketball stardom threaten to end their budding romance.

“Desperately Seeking Susan” (1985): Susan Seidelman’s uniquely New York saga featuring Rosanna Arquette and none other than Madonna as the elusive Susan.

12 Years a Slave (2013): Director Steve McQueen’s Best Picture winner featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, and Best Supporting Actress winner Lupita Nyong’o, based on the 1853 slave memoir, “Twelve Years a Slave,” by Solomon Northup.

”The Wedding Banquet” (1993): Ang Lee’s romantic comedy about a gay man from Taiwan trying to hide his orientation from his family, featuring an over-the-top wedding banquet.

“Fame” (1980): A story of students seeking fame at the High School of Performing Arts in New York City, and known for Irene Cara’s version of the title song.

“Lady and the Tramp” (1955): The classic Disney canine love story, featuring surely the most famous spaghetti kiss in animated film.

"Matewan" (1987): John Sayles' tale of efforts in 1920 to unionize a company town in West Virginia.

