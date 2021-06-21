Country music star Craig Morgan to perform in Brown County

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Multi-faceted entertainer Craig Morgan will be taking over the Brown County Music Center on Nov. 5.
Morgan, who has charted 25 songs on Billboard, has made a name for himself as a country music star, a TV personality, an outdoorsman and an Army veteran. His hit songs include “Bonfire,” “Almost Home” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”
In 2008, Morgan received one of country music’s highest honors — being inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
In addition to his country music accolades, Morgan is the recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday through Brown County Music Center’s website and Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased in-person on Friday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the venue box office via outdoor ticketing windows.