Former Pacers player Glenn Robinson III talks about his foundation to empower fathers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Glenn Robinson III was born in Gary, Indiana, to a famous father who also played in the NBA.

Now he’s made a name for himself on the court and off.

He made Hoosiers proud as a Pacers player and just signed on with the Sacramento Kings.

And his foundation, named after his beautiful daughter, Ari, works to empower fathers around the world.

WISH-TV Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth got a chance to catch up with Robinson and learn more about the Ari Foundation.