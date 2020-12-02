Former Pacers player Glenn Robinson III talks about his foundation to empower fathers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Glenn Robinson III was born in Gary, Indiana, to a famous father who also played in the NBA.
Now he’s made a name for himself on the court and off.
He made Hoosiers proud as a Pacers player and just signed on with the Sacramento Kings.
And his foundation, named after his beautiful daughter, Ari, works to empower fathers around the world.
WISH-TV Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth got a chance to catch up with Robinson and learn more about the Ari Foundation.
Trending Headlines