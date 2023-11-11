Holiday lights go up on Monument Circle

Volunteers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 481 on Nov. 11, 2023, installed the Circle of Lights downtown on Monument Circle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city has started gearing up for the holiday season.

Volunteers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 481 on Saturday installed the Circle of Lights downtown on Monument Circle. They put up 52 strands of lights with over 4,700 bulbs.

Santa’s mailbox was also delivered during the installation of the lights.

Organizers say that Circle of Lights is a key way to showcase downtown, and that decorating the Soldiers & Sailors Monument has become a family tradition for some volunteers.

Taylor Schaffer, president and chief executive officer of Downtown Indy Inc., said, “We have a family with four generations out here getting Monument Circle ready, putting up the lights. It’s one of the wonderful things about IBEW, is the tradition and partnership that comes with getting Monument Circle ready for the holidays.”

An hourlong lighting ceremony for the 61st Circle of Lights will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 24. The lights will be on through Jan. 12.