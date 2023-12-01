Hoosier ‘human rocket’ returns home for cannon launches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Peru, Indiana, native’s circus career is soaring.

Skyler Miser, better known as “the human rocket,” has returned to the Hoosier state for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey performances.

As child growing up in Peru, Miser literally looked up to her parents. “It was a very normal thing for me to see and also, seeing them fly across the arena at 65 mph, it was like nothing to me.”

Miser and her husband have been fired from a rocket hundreds if not thousands of times over their circus careers.

Miser’s mother, Tina Miser, said, “I could have never imagined that my daughter could fill in and carry on the family tradition, but we’re beyond thrilled that this is happening.”

The 20-year-old is touring the country with the circus, which stops in Indianapolis from Friday through Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Skyler Miser recalled how it started. “My very first flight, I was 11 years old and I shot out of a mini rocket. It was only about 8 feet, and I went about 20 feet. Now, I have progressed and I am going about 110 feet at 65 mph.”

Skyler says the inner workings of the rocket and the method used to propel her from it are trade secrets.

Right before liftoff, she crawls into a capsule and holds a plank position before launch. “It’s a big adrenaline rush. I always feel so ready to run a marathon after I fly across the arena.”

After a five-year hiatus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey has returned without animals and with more of an emphasis on performances. Skyler says she hopes young aspiring performers can find a home under the big top.

“I have a lot of people back home that are really rooting for me, and to finally come home and have them see me do something that I love is really exciting.”