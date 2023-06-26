Indiana State Fair Fishin’ Pond seeks hundreds of volunteers

An undated photo of the Fishin' Pond outside the Department of Natural Resources building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources Website)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is seeking hundreds of volunteers to operate its State Fair Fishin’ Pond.

Not all of the volunteering involves tying knots or helping to push a worm on a hook, the department notes on its website where volunteers can learn more.

Volunteers will receive free admission to the fair and a free T-shirt.

The Fishin’ Pond opened in 2006 and lets children ages 5-17 try their luck at catching a fish in the concrete pond on the northwest side of the fairgrounds off 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

The fair runs July 28-Aug 20, although it’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. General admission tickets are $11 each, and one-day parking passes are $8 each.