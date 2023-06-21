Cum on Feel the Noize! Quiet Riot, Skillet added to Indiana State Fair concert lineup

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: John Cooper (L) and Seth Morrison of Skillet perform in concert as part of the Tailgate Series at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on October 10, 2020 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair has announced six more concerts at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, including Quiet Riot, Three Dog Night, and Skillet.

The acts just added to the 2023 concert lineup include:

Samantha Fish feat. Jesse Dayton | July 29

Quiet Riot | August 5

Three Dog Night | August 9

Skillet | August 13

Latino Fest with Noel Torres | August 17

Breland | August 19

Previously announced free stage concerts include CeCe Winans, Gin Blossoms, Clint Black, and Buddy Guy.

All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets will be available later this summer.

Additional free stage performers will be announced soon.

The Indiana State Fair runs July 28 – August 21 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Visit the state fair’s website for more information.

About the Artists

Samantha Fish is a dynamic force in modern blues music, captivating crowds with her explosive but elegant guitar work. Jesse Dayton, meanwhile, has recorded with the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Rob Zombie. Their newest effort, “Death Wish Blues,” is out now.

Quiet Riot asked fans to “Cum on Feel The Noize” four decades ago and the band continues to rock crowds around the world. Their 1983 smash metal album “Mental Health” made Quiet Riot the first metal band to top the pop chart at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

Three Dog Night is a legendary pop-rock band that dominated the charts between 1969 and 1974, with no other group having more Top 10 hits. Marking nearly 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to entertain audiences with a mix of classic hits and newer releases.

Skillet is a Christian rock band that became a sensation with the 2006 release of the album “Comatose,” followed by the “Comatose Comes Alive” CD/DVD in 2008. The group has released 11 albums in total and continues to tour around the U.S. and Europe.

Latino Fest feat. Noel Torres offers fans the chance to enjoy the work of Noel Torres, a regional Mexican singer-songwriter and accordionist from Sinaloa. Torres started singing professionally at age 15 and has made a name for himself with a mix of romantic ballads and powerful corridos.

Breland is a singer, songwriter, and producer who fuses hip-hop and country music to produce hits including his 2019 debut single, “My Truck.” He’s worked with country superstars such as Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Sam Hunt.

Enter to win a Hoosier Lottery Prize Package

As the title sponsor of the free stage, The Hoosier Lottery is inviting fairgoers 18 or older to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package contest.

Six winners will receive state fair tickets, parking, Free Stage premium seating, a Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, an autographed Indiana Pacers jersey, and Indiana Fever tickets!

Enter by signing up to become a myLOTTERY member or confirming your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 9, 2023. The odds of winning are dependent upon the number of entries received.