Indianapolis 500-themed light show returns to Monument Circle

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A light show with sights and sounds from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway returned Monday night to Monument Circle.

The nightly light show around the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis turns to racing in May as the city prepares for the Indianapolis 500.

The light show will be at 9:45, 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. through May 31. Just show up and watch; it’s free.

The nightly light show is on a break from its presentation of images of historical significance to the city. Instead, during May, people can watch racecars, past racers and more. It all starts nightly with a 10-minute countdown with Indiana artists’ works created around the themes of “Welcome Race Fans” and “Back Home Again.”

