Natalie Desselle Reid, ‘Madea’s Big Happy Family’ actress, dead at 53

Actress Natalie Desselle arrives at the "Eve" launch and viewing party at The Falls on Sept. 15, 2003, in Hollywood. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Natalie Desselle Reid, an actress known for her roles in films like “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and “B*A*P*S” and the TV series “Eve,” has died.

She was 53.

Desselle Reid passed away due to colon cancer, according to a statement posted on her Instagram.

“She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife,” the statement said. “Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Upon the news, Holly Robinson Peete was among those to pay tribute to the performer.

Trending Headlines

“I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband,” Peete wrote.

Desselle Reid’s other roles included appearances in films like “Cinderella” starring Brandy, “Set It Off” and “How to Be a Player.”